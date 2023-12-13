Three dead as portion of water tank collapses in Bengal, sparks railways maintenance debate

Kolkata, Dec 13 (PTI) Three persons were killed and over 30 sustained injuries after a portion of an over a century-old overhead water tank collapsed onto the platform shed in West Bengal's Bardhaman station, crushing passengers beneath it on Wednesday, officials said.

The incident prompted the railways to establish a three-member inquiry committee, while West Bengal GRP filed an FIR in connection with the incident.

A statement by the Eastern Railway said, "About 12:08 pm, a portion of the side wall of the water tank placed above platform No. 2 & 3 of Barddhaman station broke and fell on the platform. Train movement was suspended through line 1, 2 & 3 of Barddhaman as a safety measure. Railway officials and rescue teams rushed to the site." Earlier in the day, the Eastern Railway had said a large metal water-filled tank fell on waiting passengers on the combined platforms 2 and 3 at Bardhaman station.

The tragedy ignited a verbal clash between the ruling TMC in Bengal and the opposition BJP, in power at the Centre, as the TMC accused the railways of "insufficient maintenance." The railways has, however, denied allegations of lack of maintenance as baseless.

A portion of the 133-year-old metal water tank, constructed in 1890, fell onto waiting passengers on the combined platforms 2 and 3 at Bardhaman station, as confirmed by an Eastern Railway (ER) official.

All injured individuals were transported to Burdwan Medical College and Hospital, where two were declared dead, and the third succumbed a few hours later, as reported by a Purba Bardhaman district official.

The deceased were identified as Sonaram Tudu, Kanti Bahadur, and Mafeeza Khatun.

An ER spokesperson said, "We have formed a three-member inquiry committee to probe into the matter. We are looking into the incident." The railways announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 and Rs 5,000 to those with serious and mild injuries, respectively, according to an ER official.

A senior officer of West Bengal GRP noted that an FIR is being lodged in connection with the incident, and investigations will commence soon.

"Our officers are talking to those injured at Burdwan Medical College and Hospital, and their statements are being recorded for investigation," the officer added.

West Bengal Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi spoke to railway authorities, offering assurance of cooperation and assistance.

Three railway employees were suspended, and train movement through platforms 1, 2, and 3 at the station was halted, according to the ER official.

The locals blamed the railways for insufficient maintenance.

The incident sparked a verbal exchange between the ruling TMC in Bengal and the opposition BJP, with the TMC accusing the railways of inadequate maintenance.

TMC state spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, "The BJP talks about Vande Bharat trains but is not doing enough when it comes to maintenance. Will the railways or the BJP government take responsibility for the death of three persons? This is a complete failure of the railways." The Bengal BJP downplayed the allegations, with state spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya saying, "The TMC has a habit of vulture politics over the dead. An unfortunate incident has taken place. Let the railways conduct the probe and fix the problem." On January 4, 2020, one person was killed when a portion of the Bardhaman Railway Station building collapsed. PTI AMR/SCH BDC PNT MNB