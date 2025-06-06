Three dead as speeding autorickshaw hits motorcycle in MP's Seoni

Seoni (MP), Jun 6 (PTI) Three persons were killed on Friday after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding vegetable-laden autorickshaw in Seoni in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said.

The incident took place at 12 noon on Seoni-Katangi state highway, Ari police station in charge Ashish Khobragade told PTI.

"Avinash Bhalavi (35), Arvind Bhalekar (26) and Rohit Kumre (23), who were on a motorcycle, died on the spot. They were on their way to Seoni town, while the auto was moving towards Katangi," he said.

The auto driver fled from the spot and efforts are on to nab him, Khobragade said. PTI COR MAS BNM