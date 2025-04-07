Three dead as speeding MUV hits motorcycle in MP's Raisen

Raisen (MP), Apr 7 (PTI) Three men in their 20s were killed on Monday in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding multi utility vehicle (MUV), a police official said.

The incident took place at 4pm near Sirsouda village and the impact was such that deceased Shravan Singh Meena (23), Aniket Meena (24) and Rohit Meena (20) were thrown 10 feet away, Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Alok Shrivastava said.

"The three are cousins and hail from Naktara village. One of them was celebrating his birthday and the three were returning from Chhind Hanuman temple. While one person died on the spot, two succumbed to injuries in a nearby hospital. The MUV driver has been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions," the SDOP said.

Local residents and kin of the deceased blocked the Bhopal-Sagar road in protest for nearly two hours before authorities managed to pacify them, another official said. PTI COR MAS BNM