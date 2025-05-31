Three dead as SUV rams into truck in Palghar district

Palghar, May 31 (PTI) Three persons died and two were injured after a speeding SUV rammed into the rear of a truck on Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Saturday morning, police said.

The incident occurred around 11:30 AM in Mendhanvan ghat near the Manor Gate Hotel, said an official of Manor police station.

A Renault Duster travelling at high speed from Gujarat towards Mumbai rammed into the rear of a container truck, he said.

Gloria Valles (73) and Clayton Valles (43) died on the spot, while Fabiola Valles (45), who was also in the car, succumbed to her injuries later.

The condition of the two injured persons including a child was said to be critical.

"The SUV was completely mangled in the collision. Preliminary investigation suggests the vehicle was speeding," said senior inspector Kailas Koli.

Traffic on the Mumbai-bound side of the highway was affected for some time due to the accident.