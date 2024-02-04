Three dead as truck hits two motorcycles in Chandrapur

Chandrapur, Feb 4 (PTI) Three persons on two motorcycles were killed on Sunday in a collision with a truck in Chandrapur district in Maharashtra, a police official said.

The accident took place near Aksapur village on Chandrapur-Kothari-Gondpipri road, and such was the impact that one of the victims was decapitated, the official said.

"Three persons on two motorcycles were heading to Chandrapur from Gadchiroli when their vehicles were hit by a speeding truck on its way to Surajgad. Amrit Sarkar (32), Shailendra Roy (63) and Manoj Sardar (43) died on the spot," the Kothari police station official said.

The driver of the truck fled from the scene and efforts are on to nab him, the official added. PTI COR BNM BNM