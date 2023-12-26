Three dead as truck hits vehicles, causes blaze in Dhar in MP

Dhar, Dec 25 (PTI) Three persons were killed and as many suffered serious injuries on Monday after the driver of a truck lost control of his vehicle while coming down from Ganesh Ghat on Mumbai-Agra highway in Dhar in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said.

The truck hit several vehicles, which caused a major fire, he added.

"The incident took place in the evening after the truck's brakes failed. The truck broke the side railings and fell on the other side and also hit several vehicles," Dhar Superintendent of Police Manoj Singh said.

"A major fire caused by the accident engulfed three to four vehicles, killing two truck drivers and a motorcyclist. Three persons suffered injuries. Fire tenders were rushed to the site to douse the blaze. Traffic was disrupted on the stretch," he said.

The injured have been hospitalised and a probe into the incident is underway, the SP added. PTI COR MAS BNM BNM