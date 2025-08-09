Three dead as two motorbikes collide in Gujarat's Tapi district

Tapi, Aug 9 (PTI) Three persons died after two motorbikes collided in Gujarat's Tapi district on Saturday, police said.

Suresh Vasava, one of the victims, was riding at high speed on the wrong side, as per the First Information Report registered at Ukai police station.

His vehicle collided with another two-wheeler coming from the other side.

All three persons on the two motorbikes were flung on the road and suffered fatal head injuries, police said.

The two other deceased were identified as Anand Vasava and Vinesh Vasava. PTI COR KA KRK