Three dead as two-wheeler hits MSRTC bus in Buldhana

Buldhana, Jan 5 (PTI) Three persons died on Monday afternoon after their two-wheeler collided with a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus in Buldhana, a police official said.

The incident took place on Dhad-Sambhajinagar road and the deceased are residents of Dhalsawangi, he added.

"The MSRTC bus from Malkapur depot was approaching a bridge at Kardi when the motorcycle, with three persons on it, collided head on. The three died on the spot. Such was the impact that the two-wheeler was completely mangled and got stuck underneath the bus," he said.

The bus driver has been arrested and further probe into the accident is underway, the Dhad police station official said. PTI COR CLS BNM