Three dead as two-wheeler runs into tree

Gadchiroli, Apr 17 (PTI) Three people including two brothers were killed on Thursday morning when their two-wheeler ran into a tree in Gadchiroli district of eastern Maharashtra, police said.

The deceased were identified as Saheb Chakravarti (16), Saurabh Chakravarti (20), residents of Vasantpur in Chamorshi taluka, and Vishal Bachhad (19), resident Shirpur in Telangana, said a police official.

The three were heading to Ghot from Vasantpur when Bachhad lost control of the two wheeler near Thakurnagar hills and hit a tree.

The Chakravarti brothers died on the spot while Bacchad succumbed to his injuries in hospital, the official said.