Three dead as wall collapses on tin shed amid rains in MP's Gwalior

Gwalior, Jun 13 (PTI) Three persons were killed and an equal number injured after the wall of a house collapsed over a tin shed amid heavy rains and winds in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior city on Friday, a police official said.

The incident took place in Transport Nagar at around 4:30pm, said Bahodapur police station sub inspector Ramchandra Sharma.

"Some persons had taken shelter under the tin shed to save themselves from the rains when the wall of a house collapsed on it. Rescue teams rushed to the area and pulled them out of the debris. While one person died on the spot, two others succumbed to injuries in a hospital. Three persons were injured," he said.

He identified the deceased as Javed Khan (32), Israel Ahmed (40) and Mafrat Khan (35). PTI COR MAS BNM