Three dead, five injured in bus-autorickshaw collision in MP's Anuppur

Anuppur (MP), Apr 9 (PTI) Three persons were killed and five others injured after a bus collided with an autorickshaw in Anuppur district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, police said.

The accident took place on Amarkantak-Anuppur Road around 11 am, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Israr Mansoori said.

The private bus, which was going from Shahdol to Dindori in the state, collided with an autorickshaw carrying eight persons, he said.

"While three occupants of the autorickshaw were killed on the spot, five others travelling with them suffered injuries. The injured are undergoing treatment at the district hospital," he said.

The deceased were identified as Sukhiya Bai Gond (50), Rajkumar Gond (40) and Mohwati Gond (40), all residents of Khoh village, according to him.

A case was registered and investigation into the incident was on, Mansoori said.