Three dead in accident involving two motorcycles, truck in Akola

Akola, Mar 4 (PTI) Three persons died on Monday in an accident involving two motorcycles and a truck in Akola in Maharashtra, a police official said.The incident took place in Wadegaon at 7:30pm, the Balarpur police station official said.

"The three youths were on a motorcycle which hit another two-wheeler. They fell and got crushed under an oncoming truck. The deceased have been identified as Sheikh Sadiq Sheikh Razzaq(45), Sheikh Khalid Sheikh Razzaq (40 ), and Sheikh Majid Sheikh Sadiq (24). There others have been injured," the official said. PTI COR BNM