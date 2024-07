Guwahati, Jul 9 (PTI) Three persons, including a woman, died when lightning struck in two districts of Assam on Tuesday, officials said.

The incident took place in Dhubri and Karbi Anglong districts.

In Dhubri, two men died in Bilasipara and Athani, while in Karbi Anglong, a woman lost her life in Donkamokam area, they said. PTI DG DG RBT