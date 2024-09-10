Three dead in lightning strike in UP

Banda (UP), Sep 10 (PTI) Three people died in a lightning strike while harvesting crops in a field in the Lalitpur district of Uttar Pradesh's Bundelkhand region on Tuesday evening, officials said.

The deceased include two women and a man, according to the police.

Additional Superintendent of Police of Lalitpur Anil Kumar said the incident occurred around 4 pm in the vicinity of Chaighra village.

"Some farmers were harvesting crops when a lightning strike during heavy rain hit them. It resulted in the immediate deaths of Jashoda Sahu (48), Rajkumari Sahu (35) and Rajesh Sahu (38)," Kumar said.

Rajesh Sahu's wife Seema Sahu (35) was also seriously injured and has been admitted to a government hospital, he said.

The Additional SP said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and revenue officials have been notified about the incident to facilitate the process of providing financial assistance to the affected families from the disaster relief fund.