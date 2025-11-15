Three dead in motorcycle-car collision in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Nov 15 (PTI) Three persons were killed after a speeding car rammed into their motorcycle from behind on the Bhira-Bijua highway here, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the incident occurred late on Friday night near Bhanpur village under Bhira police station.

The deceased have been identified as Rohit (33), Hasib (30) and Sandip Shukla (28), all residents of Lakhimpur Kheri.

SHO of Bhira police station, GN Singh, said Rohit and Hasib died on the spot, while Sandip succumbed to his injuries on the way to a hospital.

Those in the car fled after the accident, leaving the damaged vehicle on the spot, the SHO added.

The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination, and further investigation is underway, he added.