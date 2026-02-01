Three dead in oxygen cylinder explosion at Jaipur factory

Jaipur, Feb 1 (PTI) Three people were killed after an oxygen cylinder exploded at a factory in the Vishwakarma Industrial Area here on Saturday evening, police said.

The blast was so powerful that the tin shed on top of the factory was blown off and one of its walls collapsed.

Police said one worker died on the spot, while another worker and a factory manager succumbed to injuries during treatment.

Munna Rai, a worker from Jharkhand, and factory manager Vinod Gupta (45), a resident of Jaipur, were killed in the blast. Another worker, Shibu alias Anuva, also from Jharkhand, who had been admitted to a hospital for his injuries succumbed on Sunday. PTI SDA SKY SKY