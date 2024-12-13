Three dead in road accidents in Nagpur

Nagpur, Dec 13 (PTI) Two road accidents claimed the lives of three people including a 22-year-old college-going woman in Nagpur city, police said on Friday.

Two men were killed when their motorcycle rammed into a cement pipe on the roadside in Yashodhara Nagar at 2:47 am on Friday.

The victims, identified as Lawrence Saman (32) from Martin Nagar and Shankar Pandhari Gudadhe (36) from Mankapur, were traveling to Automotive Square.

Both the men, who worked as `bouncers' (private security guards) sustained serious head injuries and were declared dead on arrival at hospital.

A 22-year-old girl, Aanchal Tekchand Rahangdale, was killed when a speeding truck hit her bicycle from behind as she was returning home from tuition in Jaripatka area.

The accident took place around 7 pm on Thursday. The truck driver fled from the spot, an official said.

The Jaripatka police has registered a case under section 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) (rash or negligent driving) and further probe is underway. PTI COR KRK