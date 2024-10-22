Three dead in separate accidents in Noida

Noida (UP), Oct 22 (PTI) A 25-year-old man died of electrocution here, while two persons who met with separate accidents succumbed to their injuries during treatment, police said on Tuesday.

In Sector-68, the driver of a truck parked outside a building died of electrocution when the vehicle came in contact with a transformer.

SHO of Phase-3 Police Station Dhruv Bhushan Dubey said the incident occurred on Monday late night when truck driver Arjit (25), a resident of Mainpuri, was waiting for his turn to load goods at the entrance of the building.

When the vehicle's door came in contact with the electric transformer installed on the roadside, Arjit suffered an electric shock and sustained serious burn injuries, Dubey said.

He was admitted to Kailash Hospital where doctors declared him dead, the SHO added.

He said the police have sent the body for postmortem and the matter is being investigated, adding that Arjit's relatives have been informed about his death.

In a separate accident, a 42-year-old woman died after being hit by an unknown vehicle in Noida, police said.

The police said that the incident took place near Kashiram intersection in Sector-39 police station area on Monday night when Sushila was passing by.

They said an overspeeding vehicle hit the woman after which she was admitted to a private hospital where she died during treatment.

The body has been sent for postmortem, they added.

In another incident, a worker who was injured two days ago when a part of a 'concrete mixer machine' broke and fell on him, died during treatment on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place on October 20 near Agahpur village in Sector-39 police station area when Nitish Kumar (24) was carrying a 'concrete mixer machine' with his other colleagues.

SHO Jitendra Kumar Singh said a part of the machine broke and fell on Kumar's head, injuring him seriously.

He was first admitted to the district hospital of Noida, but later referred to the Trauma Center in Delhi where he succumbed to injuries. PTI COR RPA