Three dead in separate incidents of roof collapse in UP

Kannauj/Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 11 (PTI) Two persons died in Kannauj while one lost her life in Muzaffarnagar in separate incidents of roof collapse owing to heavy overnight rains, officials said on Monday.

Two teen brothers died in Kannauj after the thatched roof of their house collapsed following overnight rains, the officials said.

The incident took place in Lalkiyapur village in the Tirwa area on Sunday, they said.

Kallu (13) and his brother Avnish (17) were sitting in a room with their family members when the thatched roof of their house collapsed due to heavy overnight rains, Naib Tehsildar (revenue official) Ratnesh Kumar said.

Kallu and Avnish were rushed to the Tirwa medical college, where doctors declared them dead, he said.

In Muzaffarnagar district, a woman died after the roof of her house collapsed, while her mother-in-law sustained serious injuries, officials said.

This incident took place on Sunday night when the victims were asleep at their home in Rahmatpur village in the Bhopa area of the district, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Subodh Kumar told PTI on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Deepika (28), while her 55-year-old mother-in-law Suman got seriously injured, and was shifted to a local hospital, the SDM said. PTI COR NAV RPA