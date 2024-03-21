Three dead in separate road accidents in UP's Gonda

Gonda (UP), Mar 21 (PTI) Three people were killed in two separate road accidents here, police said on Thursday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (East) Manoj Kumar Rawat said Om Prakash Verma alias Raju (25) and Yadvendra Tiwari (28) were travelling on their motorcycle to Balrampur for work on Wednesday evening when a vehicle hit them from behind near the Devtaha village on the Gonda-Balrampur road.

Both the victims were rushed to a community health centre where the doctors declared them brought dead, Rawat said.

The duo were residents of Farenda Kanungo village of the Itiyathok police station area here, the ASP said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post mortem.

Based on the complaint filed by the families of the victims, a case has been registered at the Khargupur police station and CCTV footage is being examined to nab the accused, he added.

In another incident on Wednesday evening, Vinod Kumar (40) was killed near Chandapur village on the Gonda-Ayodhya highway, ASP Rawat said.

Kumar was travelling on his motorcycle when an unidentified vehicle allegedly hit him, killing him on the spot, Rawat said.

A case has been registered at the Wazirganj police station to probe Kumar's death and the body has been sent for post mortem, he added. PTI COR CDN HIG RPA