Three dead in van-truck collision in Jharkhand's Dhanbad

Dhanbad (Jharkhand) May 26 (PTI) Three persons were killed and three injured after the van in which they were travelling collided head-on with a truck in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place on inter-state GT Road under Barwaadda police station, around 190 km from Ranchi.

A police officer said the incident occurred around 3pm when the van, which was on its way to Rajganj from Jharia, collided with the truck.

Police said seven people were traveling in the van.

Sunil Kumar Ravi, the in-charge of Barwaadda police station, said the van's driver, who was trapped inside the vehicle, succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The injured were promptly taken to Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College Hospital (SNMMCH).

Dr. Ganesh Kumar Gindauria from SNMMCH confirmed that two persons were declared dead upon arrival, while one passed away during treatment. "Three injured are currently receiving medical care," Gindauria added.

The truck driver is currently at large, police added.