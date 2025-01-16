Three dead, one injured as two motorcycles collide in Jabalpur

Jabalpur, Jan 16 (PTI) Three persons were killed after two motorcycles collided in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident took place at 8pm on Wednesday near Ghansor village, said Tilwara police station in charge Brijesh Mishra.

"There were four persons on the two motorcycles. In the collision, Ranjit Kulaste (20), Laxman (19) and Sandeep Uikey (19) died, while the fourth person is hospitalised with injuries. A case has been registered and further probe is under way," the official said. PTI COR MAS BNM