Three dead, one injured as unidentified vehicle hits motorcycle in MP's Guna

Guna, Mar 6 (PTI) Three persons, including a 7-year-old boy, died and another suffered injuries after their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district on Friday, a police official said.

The accident took place near Jhagar village in Fatehgarh area, about 25 kilometres from Guna, he said.

"Four persons were on the motorcycle. They were headed towards Guna from Fatehgarh. Mukesh Bhil alias Baddu Bhil (25), Shankar Bhil (45), Shankar's son Deepak (7) died. Babulal (28) sustained serious injuries. They are related to each other and hail from Semra village," Jhagar outpost in-charge Assistant Sub Inspector Anil Kadam said.

It is suspected that an unidentified vehicle hit the motorcycle, causing it to fall on the road, he added.

Further probe into the case is underway, the official said.