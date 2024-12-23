Three dead, one injured in slab collapse at under-construction culvert in MP's Sehore

Sehore, Dec 23 (PTI) Three labourers were killed and one injured when the slab of an under-construction culvert's retaining wall collapsed on Monday in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district, a police official said.

The incident took place in the afternoon at a culvert between Siyaghan and Mangrol villages, Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Shashank Gurjar said.

"We received information that four labourers were trapped in the incident. While Karan Gaud, Ramakrishna Gaud and Bhagwanlal Gaud died, an injured labourer is undergoing treatment in a hospital," Gurjar said.

The bodies have been sent for post mortem and a probe is underway, the SDOP added. PTI COR ADU BNM