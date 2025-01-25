Three dead, one injured in SUV accident at culvert in MP's Jabalpur

Jabalpur, Jan 25 (PTI) Three persons were killed and one injured when their SUV met with an accident at a culvert in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur on Saturday, a police official said.

The incident occurred near Kaladehi village under Bargi police station limits at 4:30pm when the SUV carrying a family from Pune in Maharashtra collided with the sidewall of the culvert, said City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Sunil Nema.

"The family was going to Prayagraj from Pune. The four occupants of the SUV were rushed to hospital, where three were declared dead on arrival. The injured person is undergoing treatment. The deceased have been identified as Vinod Patel (50), his wife Shilpa Patel (47) and their kin Neeru Patel (48)," the CSP said. PTI COR ADU BNM