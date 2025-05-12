Three dead, over 15 injured as bus overturns in MP

Jhabua (MP), May 12 (PTI) A couple from Gujarat and a boy hailing from Bihar were killed and more than 15 others injured on Monday when a private bus on its way to Rajkot from Indore overturned in Jhabua district, police said.

The injured have been admitted to the civil hospital at Petlawad, police said, adding that the accident took place at Pattharpada village, about 50 km from the district headquarters.

The driver lost control over the sleeper coach bus following which it overturned between Pattharpada and Sarangi, Superintendent of Police Padma Vilochan Shukla told PTI.

There were over 30 passengers on board. The deceased were identified as Mohammad Arif (45), Farzana, wife of Mohammad Arif (42), both hailing from Ahmedabad, and Aman (10), son of Virendra Yadav from Siwan district in Bihar.

Sub Divisional Officer of Police Kamlesh Sharma of Petlawad and station in-charge Dinesh Sharma rushed to the scene with a police force and carried out a rescue operation, officials said.