Three dead, seven injured as tractor-trolley overturns in MP's Sheopur

Sheopur (MP), Apr 7 (PTI) Two women and a child were killed and seven persons were injured after their tractor-trolley overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district on Monday, a police official said.

The incident occurred on Sansuwada-Awada road at 10am when ten villagers were going to a temple in Karahal, he said.

"The deceased have been identified as Tongra village residents Savitri (36), Guddi (45) and Ashu (6). Of the injured, four are being treated in Karahal and three in Kelwada in neighbouring Rajasthan. A case has been registered against the driver," the official said. PTI COR ADU BNM