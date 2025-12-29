Three dead, three injured as car rams into parked dumper truck in MP's Vidisha

Vidisha, Dec 29 (PTI) Three men were killed and three others seriously injured after their car rammed into a stationary dumper truck in Vidisha district in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said.

The accident occurred in Melua outpost area under Kurwai police station limits in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday when they were returning home from a birthday celebration, he added.

Such was the impact that a huge portion of the car got lodged into the rear part of the dumper truck, the official said.

"The car collided with a dumper truck parked on the roadside. Ankit Sahu (21), Tanmay Sharma (19) and Jagdish Sahu (30) died, while Jagdish Gond, Abhiyum Ahirwar and Tanmay Shrivastava have been hospitalised with serious injuries," Vidisha Superintendent of Police Rohit Kashwani told reporters.

The dumper truck parked was impounded and a case of negligence has been registered, the SP added. PTI COR LAL BNM