Three dead, two injured as car falls into canal in MP's Rewa

Rewa (MP), Mar 26 (PTI) Three men were killed and two others injured after the car they were travelling in fell into a canal in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.

The accident took place around 9 pm on Tuesday at Amilki village located in Govindgarh police station limits, an official said.

"Five persons were travelling in the car. The route from where it was passing was diverted for the construction of a culvert. But instead of taking the diversion, the vehicle went straight and fell into the canal," he said.

While one person died on the spot, two others succumbed to their injuries in the hospital, he added.

The injured persons were undergoing treatment at the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Rewa, he said.

Krish Khatik died on the spot, while Raj Khatik and Rajiv Rajiv Rajak succumbed to their injuries during treatment, the hospital's deputy superintendent Yatnesh Tripathi said.

The deceased as well as the injured persons suffered head injuries, he said.

The condition of the injured duo was serious, Tripathi added.