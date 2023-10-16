Three dead, two injured as truck catches fire after accident near Navale Bridge in Pune

Pune, Oct 16 (PTI) Three persons died and two were injured after a truck caught fire following an accident on Monday near Navale Bridge on Mumbai-Bengaluru highway in Pune, police and fire brigade officials said.

As per preliminary information, the incident took place near Swaminarayan Temple at around 9pm, resulting in three deaths and injuries to two others, Sinhgad Road police station senior inspector Abhay Mahajan said.

A fire brigade official said fire tenders have been deployed to douse the blaze and work to extricate the trapped persons from the vehicle was underway.

Further details from the site are awaited.