Three dead, two injured as unknown vehicle rams into auto-rickshaw in UP's Moradabad

Moradabad (UP), Dec 5 (PTI) Three were killed on the spot and two injured after an unknown speeding vehicle rammed into an auto-rickshaw here, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday night near the Bhikanpur bridge in the Kundarki area. The driver of the vehicle fled the spot, they said.

Circle Officer (Bilari) Ashok Kumar Singh said the deceased have been identified as Zaid (20), Krishna (18) and Sultan (25), and the injured as Anis (23) and Rajkumar (20), all locals.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, while the injured were rushed to the Community Health Centre in Kundarki for treatment, the CO said.

Efforts are on to identify the vehicle and the driver, Singh said. PTI COR CDN APL