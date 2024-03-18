Three dead, two injured in separate accidents in Sagar, Raisen

Sagar/Raisen, Mar 18 (PTI) Three persons were killed and two others injured in two separate accidents in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar and Raisen districts on Monday, police said.

Two persons were killed in Sagar while one death took place in Raisen, officials said.

In Sagar, two motorcycles collided head on at Sumreri trisection on Bina Road, killing two men in the 24-40 age group on the spot, Khurai Dehas police station in-charge Dhanendra Yadav said.

A couple riding with one of the deceased has been injured and are hospitalised, he added.

In Raisen district, a 35-year-old man posted in the collector's office in Vidisha was killed when his car overturned in a bid to save a cyclist on Bhopal-Vidisha Highway, said Salamatpur police station in-charge Ramesh Raghuvanshi. PTI COR ADU BNM