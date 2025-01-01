Three-decade-old security bunker in Srinagar city dismantled

Srinagar, Jan 1 (PTI) Three decades after it was constructed, one of the oldest security bunkers in Srinagar city has been dismantled -- underlining the improvement in the Kashmir valley's security situation.

Advertisment

The security bunker, constructed by the Border Security Force (BSF) in the early 1990s, at Braripora in the city's Safakadal area is in the process of being removed.

"The CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force), which was occupying the bunker and my property adjacent to it, has left the place. The bunker was built in early 1990s," said Jayiz Ahmad Alaie.

Locals also welcomed the decision to remove the bunker.

Advertisment

"While most security bunkers were removed from the city in the previous decade, this continued to remain operational. This was probably the biggest bunker in the city and occupied most of the road," said Tanveer Ahmad, a local.

Claiming that the bunker's presence used to create frequent traffic jams during peak hours, he said vehicular movement would become more fluid following its removal.

A senior security official said the process of removal and construction of security bunkers was constantly reviewed.

Advertisment

"If a bunker is needed, we will construct it. If an existing bunker is no longer needed, we will remove it," the official said on the condition of anonymity. PTI MIJ SZM SZM