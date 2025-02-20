Three decomposed bodies found in Customs quarters in Kochi; suicide suspected

Kochi, Feb 20 (PTI) In a suspected case of suicide, three decomposed bodies were found at the Central Excise Staff Quarters in Kakkanad near here on Thursday night.

The deceased are suspected to be a senior customs officer, his sister and mother.

According to police, the bodies were severely decomposed, making identification difficult.

The quarters remained locked, and officials gained full access to inspect the premises thoroughly after hours of efforts.

The officer living there had been on leave for a few days, but when he failed to return to work, colleagues visited his residence.

Upon detecting a foul smell, they looked through an open window and spotted one body hanging. Police were immediately alerted, and upon entering the house, they found another body in another room.

Subsequent searches led to the recovery of another body suspected to be of the mother of the officer lying on the bed in another room.

The family had been residing in the quarters for the past year and a half, but reportedly kept to themselves, maintaining limited interaction with neighbours.

The decaying bodies had caused a strong stench in the area, raising suspicions.

A detailed investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the deaths, they said.

An examination by the forensic team is underway at the quarters, they added. PTI ARM ROH