Three Delhi-based men arrested for slaughtering cows in UP

Meerut (UP), Nov 8 (PTI) Three Delhi-based men, who allegedly slaughtered cows, were arrested after an encounter with police in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district, a police official said on Friday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rakesh Kumar Mishra said police arrested them in an encounter late on Thursday night near the Shahjahanpur Raghana canal in the Mawana police station area. One accused was shot in the leg.

Mishra said the arrested accused had allegedly slaughtered three bulls in the fields of the Tigri village on November 5 and a case was registered in this matter.

Mishra said that on Thursday night, a police team was inspecting vehicles, during which it tried to stop three people riding a motorcycle, but instead of stopping, they allegedly tried to run away. When the police team chased them, they allegedly opened fire on police with the intention to kill them, he said.

Police retaliated in self-defence, in which one accused was injured after being shot in the left leg. Two others started running towards the sugarcane field. Police surrounded and arrested them too, Mishra added.

The injured criminal has been identified as Akash, a resident of Paharganj, Delhi and has been admitted to hospital. The other two criminals who have been caught are Akash's brother Gopal and Alok, who lives in the same locality, police said.

According to the SSP (rural), all the three arrested accused are nomads. A motorcycle, pistol and cartridges have been recovered from the accused, he said. PTI COR NAV MNK MNK