Three dengue cases confirmed in Gurugram, 58 more suspected

Gurugram, Jul 24 (PTI) Amid the threat of vector-borne diseases in the wake of the recent monsoon rains followed by massive waterlogging here, the health department confirmed three dengue cases here on Monday.

The health department also identified 58 suspected dengue patients and sent them for blood sample testing.

Of the three confirmed cases, a man and a woman are undergoing treatment in home isolation while another woman has been admitted to the Civil Hospital here.

“Dengue has been confirmed in three patients. One patient is undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital, where a 35-bed ward has been set up for such patients,” said Dr Virender Yadav, Civil Surgeon, Gurugram.

So far, the authorities have identified 1,380 cases of suspected dengue-malaria but patients of malaria have not been confirmed so far.

According to the health department, rapid response teams were deployed on Monday to visit and survey 11,549 houses here, during which they checked the coolers, water tanks and flowerpots for stagnant water.

After mosquito larvae were found in 213 houses, the officials issued warning notices to 62 house owners.

The teams also guided people on how to identify and destroy the larvae.

During the rapid survey, the blood samples of persons detected with fever were also collected for testing. PTI COR RPA