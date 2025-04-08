Three detained for vandalising toll booth, threatening staff when asked to pay

Indore, Apr 8 (PTI) Police have detained three persons for allegedly vandalising a toll booth and threatening its staff after the latter asked them to pay the road levy in Indore district of Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Tuesday.

A video of the vandalism at the toll booth surfaced on social media.

"A group of four persons vandalised the toll booth on the night of April 4 after its employees asked them to pay the toll charges. The accused also threatened and abused the toll employees," Kshipra police station in-charge Girija Shankar Mahobia said.

Three members of the group were detained and preventive action was taken against them, he added.

Search was on for another accused involved in the act, the official said.