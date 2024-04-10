Three detained on suspicion of abduction of two-month-old child on train

Indore, Apr 10 (PTI) Three persons including a couple were detained here on Wednesday on suspicion of abducting a two-month-old child from a train in Gwalior district, the Government Railway Police (GRP) said.

Advertisment

Superintendent of Police (GRP) Mrigakhi Deka told PTI that Umesh Ahirwar, a resident of Chhatarpur, lodged a complaint on April 5 that his infant son was abducted by an unknown person on the Malwa Express when he and his wife were asleep during the travel.

The Ahirwars were returning by the train after a visit to Vaishno Devi. When he woke up at Dabra station, he found the child missing.

On Monday afternoon, a couple from Indore district handed over the child to Indore GRP, claiming that they found him abandoned on the same train, SP Deka said.

Advertisment

"During interrogation, we found that the statements of the couple did not match. Therefore, they were taken into custody, and detailed interrogation is being carried out," she said.

A relative of the suspect couple who was traveling with them too was detained for questioning, she added.

The child's family identified him, and his mother was allowed to feed him while the legal formalities of handing him back to the parents were underway, the GRP official said.

The abduction case was being probed from the angle of human trafficking, Deka added. PTI HWP ADU KRK