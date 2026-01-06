Three devotees from Telangana on way to Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple killed in road crash

Ujjain, Jan 6 (PTI) A jeep ferrying devotees from Telangana to the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district collided with a trailer truck amid dense fog on Tuesday morning, leaving three dead and four others injured, a police official said.

The accident took place near Chandesra village on a bypass road in the district at around 5 am, said Nagjhiri police station in-charge Kamal Nigwal.

The jeep was packed with devotees from Telangana who were going to Ujjain for darshan of Lord Mahakal (Lord Shiva) when it crashed into the trailer truck loaded with metal items, he said.

Jeep driver Jagannath (26) and a passenger identified as Narsingha (20) died on the spot. A third passenger was referred to a hospital in Indore, around 50km away, in critical condition, but he died during treatment, the station in-charge said.

The third deceased was yet to be identified.

Four others were injured in the crash, the official said.

The victims were residents of Narayanpet in Telangana and were scheduled to leave for Ayodhya in adjoining Uttar Pradesh after visiting the Mahakaleshwar Temple.

Nigwal said the accident seems to have occurred due to dense fog.