Three devotees killed, 14 injured after their vehicle crashes into truck in Nuh

Nuh, Apr 26 (PTI) Three people, including an 8-year-old girl, were killed and 14 others were injured when their vehicle rammed into a parked truck on the KMP expressway here, police said on Friday.

The accident took place on Thursday night when around 22 devotees including eight children were returning from Vrindavan to Punjab in a Tata tempo, police said.

The tempo crashed into a stationary truck that was parked without any parking light, killing three people on the spot and leaving 14 others injured, they said. The injured were rushed to the hospital, they said.

The police have identified the deceased as Beena (45) and Riti (8). While the third deceased, a man, is yet to be identified, they said. "Four seriously injured were referred to medical college, Nalhad and three other injured were referred to Rewari and Rohtak hospitals. An FIR was registered against the truck driver at Sadar Tauru police station," said Krishan Kumar, a spokesperson of Nuh police.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway, they added.