Three devotees killed, 15 injured after van hits truck in Jharkhand's Hazaribag

Hazaribag (Jharkhand), Jul 20 (PTI) Three persons were killed and 15 others injured when a van carrying devotees crashed in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, Barhi sub-divisional police officer Surjeet Kumar said.

The accident took place near Karso villae when the devotees were returning to Nawada in Bihar after visiting the Chinnamastika Temple at Rajrappa, the officer said.

The deceased have been identified as Devanand alias Deochand Chouhan (50), and Sourav Chouhan (30), both from the same family. The identity of the third deceased is still unknown.

All the injured have been admitted to Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College and Hospital in Hazaribag, where the condition of three is stated to be critical.

The accident happened when the driver lost control of the vehicle, which overturned after colliding with a stationary truck on the roadside.