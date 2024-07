Mirzapur (UP), Jul 4 (PTI) Three people were killed when a truck hit them while they were on a morning walk, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in the morning near Durgaji turn in the Chunar area, they said.

Lalbahadur Verma (67) and Shuklu Yadav (56) died on the spot, while Lallan Verma (55) succumbed to his injuries during treatment at a hospital, the police said.

Efforts are on to trace the truck and its driver, they added. PTI COR ABN ABN BHJ BHJ