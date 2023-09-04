Three die after consuming liquor in Chhattisgarh

Janjgir, Sep 4 (PTI) Three men, including two siblings, died after consuming liquor in Janjgir-Champa district of Chhattisgarh on Monday, officials said.

Advertisment

While investigation is underway to identify the exact cause behind the death of the trio, state BJP chief Arun Sao alleged spurious liquor caused their death.

Police identified the deceased as Sanjay Sande, his brother Sant Kumar Sande, and Jitendra Sonkar.

The trio drank liquor in Parasahibana village under Akaltara police station limits on Sunday night.

Advertisment

“They were brought to the Community Health Centre at Akaltara at around 10 am on Monday. However, two of them were declared dead. Sonkar was referred to Bilaspur for further medication but he died on the way,” said Mahendra Soni, Block Medical Officer (BMO) of Akaltara.

As per the preliminary information, the deceased had complained of severe stomach pains after drinking liquor and their condition started deteriorating, he said, adding the exact cause of the death will be known after postmortem.

Janjgir-Champa Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Anil Soni said a case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

Sao alleged the trio died after consuming spurious liquor and claimed such incidents are on the rise in the Congress-ruled state.

He accused the Bhupesh Baghel government of allowing the business of spurious liquor to flourish. PTI AM TKP NSK