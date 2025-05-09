Three die, another injured after being exposed to poisonous gas inside well in Haryana's Nuh

Gurugram, May 9 (PTI) Three people died and another was injured after being exposed to poisonous gas from a well in Haryana's Nuh district on Friday, police said.

The incident took place around 10 am in Mandikhera village when 19-year-old Monis, from Muradbas village, went inside a well for cleaning, they said.

He soon fell unconscious due to exposure to the poisonous gas. In an attempt to rescue him, Rashid (40), Sameer (20), and Shaukeen (24), all residents of Mandikhera, entered the well, they added.

Monis, Rashid, and Sameer succumbed to suffocation on the spot due to the gas, while Shaukeen was pulled out with the help of locals and a fire brigade. He was admitted to Mandikhera hospital in critical condition, officials said.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the cause of death was suffocation from poisonous gas in the well. Police have initiated an investigation, and experts have been called to determine the source of the gas, a Nuh police spokesperson said.