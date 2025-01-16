Three die as vehicle falls into dry canal in Andhra Pradesh

Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), Jan 16 (PTI) Three persons died and a few more were injured when the vehicle they were travelling in fell into a dry canal in Kakinada district on Thursday, a police official said.

Advertisment

The accident occurred at Gopal Cheruvu area in Vommangi village of Prathipadu mandal when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

"The vehicle was on its way to Darapalli waterfalls from Kakinada and was carrying 20 people," said the official in a release.

The injured persons were shifted to Prathipadu government hospital for treatment, the official added. PTI STH KH