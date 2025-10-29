Three die in Andhra due to Montha cyclone, CM extends Rs 5 lakh ex gratia to kin

Amaravati, Oct 29 (PTI) The number deaths due to severe cyclonic storm Montha, which crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast earlier, rose to three.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday directed officials to extend an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of three persons who died due the severe cyclonic storm Montha, which made landfall past midnight Tuesday.

During a review meeting on the cyclone at the Real Time Governance System (RTGS) at the secretariat, officials informed the Chief Minister that three persons died during the natural calamity.

"Officials informed (the Chief Minister) that three persons died in the state due to cyclone Montha until now and the Chief Minister directed them to extend a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to their families," said an official press release.

'Montha' damaged crops spread across 87,000 hectares, 380 km of Panchayat Raj roads, 2,300-km long Road and Buildings (R&B) Department roads and 14 bridges in Andhra Pradesh, according to preliminary estimates presented to Naidu on Wednesday.

Officials briefed Naidu that paddy, maize, cotton, and black gram crops were damaged in 304 mandals.

"Crops in 87,000 hectares across 304 mandals were damaged. Besides paddy, cotton, maize, and black gram, crops in 59,000 hectares are waterlogged, affecting 78,796 farmers," said a press release.

Reacting to the crop losses, Naidu directed officials to furnish a comprehensive report in five days so that farmers could be rescued.

Officials pegged the damage to roads and bridges at Rs 1,424 crore and losses to rural water supply infrastructure at Rs 36 crore.

Besides three human deaths, 42 livestock also died during the cyclone.

They also noted that rainfall had subsided in many districts as the weather system weakened. However, officials fear that the magnitude of losses could rise on inspecting ground level conditions.

According to the report, the cyclone affected 18 lakh people in 1,434 villages and 48 municipalities.

As many as 1,209 rehabilitation centres were set up, accommodating 1.6 lakh evacuees.

Additionally, 3,175 pregnant women were shifted to safer locations, and 2,130 medical camps were organised. Efforts are underway to clear uprooted trees and restore traffic movement on affected routes.

As there was waterlogging on 297 roads, measures were taken to divert the flooding and 380 collapsed trees were cleared from roads.

The CM instructed officials to restore Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) services and directed them to ensure no disruption to drinking water supply or its contamination.

Naidu directed officials to prioritise the restoration of power supply, sanitation, and the clearing of clogged drains.

He also instructed that the distribution of rice and essential commodities to those staying in rehabilitation centres be expedited. PTI STH SA