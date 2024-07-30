Three die in minor landslip, wall collapse in Coimbatore; CM announces relief

Chennai, Jul 30 (PTI) Three persons died due to a minor landslip and a wall collapse triggered by rains in Coimbatore district on Tuesday.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has announced a solatium of Rs 3 lakh each for the kin of the deceased.

Expressing grief over the demise of the three persons in two separate incidents at Valparai and Pollachi in Coimbatore district, the chief minister extended his heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families.

He directed officials to provide relief of Rs 3 lakh each to the affected families.

In the first incident, 57-year-old Rajeswari alias Muthuammal, wife of Arumugam, and her 15-year-old granddaughter who were sleeping in their house, died when the structure collapsed due to a landslip near their residence at Idathukarai area near Sholayar dam in Valparai, following heavy rains in the area at around 4 am on Tuesday, police said.

Their neighbours noticed the collapsed structure when they stepped out of their homes this morning. They extricated the bodies from the debris and informed the police.

In another incident in Pollachi, a 21-year-old youth died when the mud wall of his house fell on him after the neighbour's mud wall crashed on his house due to heavy rain in Thimmapatti village in the district in the wee hours.

His father and neighbours rushed to his rescue and managed to take him to a private hospital, but he was declared "brought dead," police said. PTI JSP ANE