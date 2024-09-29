Three die in separate drowning incidents in Kerala

Kozhikode (Kerala), Sep 29 (PTI) Two school-going students met with a watery grave in a river in this district on Sunday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Risvan and Sinan, reportedly 10th standard students of a local school here.

Perambra police said the mishap happened when the boys ventured into Kuttiyadi river here to take a bath.

Though local people immediately launched a rescue mission and rushed them to a hospital, their lives couldn't be saved, they added.

In another incident, a Tamil Nadu native drowned in a local beach in nearby Thrissur district on Sunday.

Venkitesh (26), who came along with five others, went to take a bath in Edassery beach in Thalikulam in the district.

"He and five of his friends were staying at a homestay here. Only Venkitesh ventured into the sea. Others are safe," police said.

Though Venkitesh's body was fished out, he was declared brought dead at a nearby hospital, police said. PTI LGK KH