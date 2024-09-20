Three die of diarrhea in Odisha village

Baripada (Odisha), Sep 20 (PTI) At least three persons, including a minor boy, died and 21 others were taken ill due to diarrhea in Albandh village in Mayurbhanj district, officials said.

The sick villagers are undergoing treatment at PRM Medical College and Hospital, Baripada, sources in the medical facility said.

A team of doctors has been sent to the village, said Chief District Medical Officer Abhay Kumar Dash.

The villagers took ill after consuming food at a ritual, the officials said. PTI CORR AAM RBT