Three die of electrocution in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Jun 17 (PTI) Three people, including a five-year-old boy, died and two suffered burn injuries after their motorcycle came in contact with a high-tension power cable in the Hyderabad area of this Uttar Pradesh district, an official said on Monday.

The victims are Bablu (21), a resident of Bahadurpur village in Pilibhit district, his sister Manju (28), of Lalpurwa village in Lakhimpur Kheri, and her five-year-old son Anmol (5), Subdivisional Magistrate (Gola) Ratnakar Mishra told reporters.

Bablu's mother Bindiya and his niece Khushi suffered burn injuries in the accident, he added.

Mishra, who reached the spot after the accident, said the injured are undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

District Magistrate Mahendra Bahadur Singh and Superintendent of Police Ganesh Prasad Saha also reached the spot and inspected the scene.

Singh said the live cable was hanging from a pole and added that an inquiry will ascertain the reasons behind the accident.

Villagers said Bablu was on his way to Pilibhit on his motorcycle with Manju and Bindiya. The children were sitting on the women's laps.

While crossing Hempur village, Bablu's motorcycle came in contact with the live high-tension power supply cable and the victims died of electrocution, they said.

The motorcycle was also burnt.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences over the loss of lives.

In a post in Hindi on X, the Chief Minister's Office said, "Yogi Adityanath has expressed deep condolences on the loss of livee in the accident in which an electric wire fell on a motorcycle in Lakhimpur Kheri." "The chief minister has directed district administration and electricity department officials concerned to reach the spot and conduct relief work and provide immediate medical facilities to the injured. Along with this, instructions have also been issued to provide financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased," it said. PTI COR NAV SZM